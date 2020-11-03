Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Williams Co (WMB) and Foundation Building Materials (FBM) with bullish sentiments.

Williams Co (WMB)

In a report released yesterday, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Williams Co. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 52.4% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Williams Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.56.

Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Buy rating on Foundation Building Materials yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 51.2% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Wesco International, and HD Supply Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Foundation Building Materials is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.50.

