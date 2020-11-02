Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Superior Industries International (SUP) and Lumentum Holdings (LITE) with bullish sentiments.

Superior Industries International (SUP)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Superior Industries International, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 46.4% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Superior Industries International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 67.9% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

Lumentum Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.77.

