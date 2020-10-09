Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BorgWarner (BWA) and Pool (POOL) with bullish sentiments.

BorgWarner (BWA)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to BorgWarner, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 60.9% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BorgWarner with a $44.42 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pool (POOL)

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Pool, with a price target of $369.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $340.85, close to its 52-week high of $342.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 89.8% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

Pool has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $332.40.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.