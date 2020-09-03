Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) and Paccar (PCAR) with bullish sentiments.

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Connor Lynagh maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Oilfield Services today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynagh is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -13.6% and a 41.3% success rate. Lynagh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Oil States International, and Baker Hughes Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Liberty Oilfield Services with a $9.13 average price target, a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley FBR also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $10.50 price target.

Paccar (PCAR)

Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen maintained a Buy rating on Paccar today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $87.88, close to its 52-week high of $91.30.

Boeschen has an average return of 18.4% when recommending Paccar.

According to TipRanks.com, Boeschen is ranked #2940 out of 6945 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paccar with a $90.45 average price target.

