Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Gevo (GEVO) and Marrone Bio (MBII) with bullish sentiments.

Gevo (GEVO)

In a report released today, Poe Fratt from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Gevo, with a price target of $1.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.60, close to its 52-week low of $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -14.0% and a 34.5% success rate. Fratt covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, and Orion Group Holdings.

Gevo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.10, a 421.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Marrone Bio (MBII)

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve maintained a Buy rating on Marrone Bio today and set a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #1734 out of 6887 analysts.

Marrone Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.08, implying a 49.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.80 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.