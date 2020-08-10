Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mayville Engineering Company (MEC) and Playags (AGS) with bullish sentiments.

Mayville Engineering Company (MEC)

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann maintained a Buy rating on Mayville Engineering Company on August 5 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Volkmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 71.1% success rate. Volkmann covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Illinois Tool Works, Manitowoc Company, and Parker Hannifin.

Mayville Engineering Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, implying a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Playags (AGS)

Jefferies analyst David Katz maintained a Buy rating on Playags on August 5 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.7% and a 40.2% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Monarch Casino & Resort.

Playags has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.63, implying a 38.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

