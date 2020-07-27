Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Gentex (GNTX) and Matthews International (MATW) with bullish sentiments.

Gentex (GNTX)

In a report released yesterday, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Gentex, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 42.6% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gentex with a $29.71 average price target, representing a 15.1% upside. In a report issued on July 21, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Matthews International (MATW)

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Matthews International, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.57, close to its 52-week low of $17.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.2% and a 38.3% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as LiqTech International, Orbital Energy Group, and Koppers Holdings.

Matthews International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

