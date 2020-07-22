Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Paccar (PCAR) and Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) with bullish sentiments.

Paccar (PCAR)

Wells Fargo analyst Andy Casey maintained a Buy rating on Paccar today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Casey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 57.8% success rate. Casey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Parker Hannifin, Kennametal, and Navistar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paccar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.08, implying a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

Wells Fargo analyst Truman Patterson maintained a Buy rating on Sherwin-Williams Company today and set a price target of $675.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $621.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 68.8% success rate. Patterson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, M.D.C. Holdings, and Tri Pointe.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sherwin-Williams Company with a $638.18 average price target, which is a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $677.00 price target.

