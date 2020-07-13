Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Eastman Chemical (EMN) and Gevo (GEVO) with bullish sentiments.

Eastman Chemical (EMN)

KeyBanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov maintained a Buy rating on Eastman Chemical today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $70.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Yefremov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 61.0% success rate. Yefremov covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, DuPont de Nemours, and Albemarle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eastman Chemical with a $77.67 average price target.

Gevo (GEVO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Gevo today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.59, close to its 52-week low of $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 40.4% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Ballard Power Systems, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gevo with a $6.50 average price target.

