Wall Street Analysts Are Bearish on Top Utilities Picks

Analysts are pulling back from the Utilities sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Uniper SE (UNPRF).

Uniper SE (UNPRF)

Uniper SE received a Sell rating and a EUR20.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Jose Porta on April 28. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Porta is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 56.4% success rate. Porta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as ENGIE SA, Endesa, and EON SE.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uniper SE is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $30.84, representing a -6.5% downside. In a report issued on June 4, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Sell rating on the stock.

