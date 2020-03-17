Wall Street Analysts Are Bearish on Top Materials Picks

Analysts are pulling back from the Materials sector as 2 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on EQT Midstream (EQM) and Summit Midstream (SMLP).

EQT Midstream (EQM)

In a report released today, Michael Blum from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on EQT Midstream. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.40, close to its 52-week low of $7.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 58.4% success rate. Blum covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

EQT Midstream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Summit Midstream (SMLP)

In a report released today, Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Summit Midstream. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.90, close to its 52-week low of $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 45.2% success rate. Satish covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hess Midstream Partners, CNX Midstream Partners, and Magellan Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Summit Midstream with a $2.33 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.