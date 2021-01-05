Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 65.1% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance with a $39.83 average price target, which is a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 24, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Walgreens Boots Alliance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $34.75 billion and net profit of $373 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.95 billion and had a net profit of $677 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WBA in relation to earlier this year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. engages in the provision of drug store services. The company operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment engages in pharmacy-led health and beauty retail businesses, which sells its products under brand names Walgreens and Duane Reade. The Retail Pharmacy International segment offers retail stores, which sells products of brands No7, Boots Pharmaceuticals, Botanics, Liz Earle, and Soap & Glory. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment supplies medicines, other healthcare products and related services to pharmacies, doctors, health centers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.