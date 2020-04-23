Waddell & Reed (WDR) Received its Third Sell in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Citigroup gave Waddell & Reed (NYSE: WDR) a Sell rating last month, the company received another Sell, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Sell rating on Waddell & Reed yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.8% and a 36.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Sell analyst consensus rating for Waddell & Reed with a $9.88 average price target, which is a -21.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Waddell & Reed’s market cap is currently $849.5M and has a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.27.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. provides investment advisory, investment management, investment product underwriting, distribution and administrative services. It operates through distinct distribution business channels: Unaffiliated channel, Wealth Management channel and Institutional channel. The company was founded by Chauncey Waddell and Cameron Reed in 1937 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.