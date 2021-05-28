Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Faitz upgraded Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) to Hold on May 26 and set a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $175.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 60.5% success rate. Faitz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Clariant AG, LANXESS, and Linde.

Wacker Chemie AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.30, which is a -5.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Norddeutsche Landesbank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR126.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wacker Chemie AG’s market cap is currently $8.6B and has a P/E ratio of 37.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.26.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.