Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Faitz upgraded Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) to Buy on November 25 and set a price target of EUR115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $120.75.

Faitz has an average return of 24.8% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is ranked #3614 out of 7118 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wacker Chemie AG with a $113.53 average price target, which is a -6.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, Baader Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR123.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wacker Chemie AG’s market cap is currently $5.27B and has a P/E ratio of -8.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.