Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After UBS and DZ BANK AG gave Wacker Chemie AG (Other OTC: WKCMF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Kepler Capital . Analyst Martin Jungfleisch maintained a Buy rating on Wacker Chemie AG today and set a price target of EUR93.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Jungfleisch is ranked #6359 out of 7012 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wacker Chemie AG with a $105.61 average price target, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, DZ BANK AG also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR106.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $111.20 and a one-year low of $34.00. Currently, Wacker Chemie AG has an average volume of 53.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.