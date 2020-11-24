Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Kepler Capital and DZ BANK AG gave Wacker Chemie AG (Other OTC: WKCMF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Baader Bank. Analyst Markus Mayer maintained a Buy rating on Wacker Chemie AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR123.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.55.

Mayer has an average return of 15.1% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayer is ranked #2331 out of 7103 analysts.

Wacker Chemie AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.18, implying a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 12, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR93.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wacker Chemie AG’s market cap is currently $5.27B and has a P/E ratio of -7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.43.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.