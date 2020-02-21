Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) Gets a Sell Rating from Kepler Capital

Carrie Williams- February 21, 2020, 2:26 AM EDT

Kepler Capital analyst Martin Jungfleisch maintained a Sell rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Jungfleisch is ranked #4806 out of 5994 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Wacker Chemie AG with a $78.47 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $104.05 and a one-year low of $64.46. Currently, Wacker Chemie AG has an average volume of 25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts