Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) Gets a Sell Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Martin Jungfleisch maintained a Sell rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Jungfleisch is ranked #4806 out of 5994 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Wacker Chemie AG with a $78.47 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $104.05 and a one-year low of $64.46. Currently, Wacker Chemie AG has an average volume of 25.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.