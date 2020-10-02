Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Samuel Perry maintained a Buy rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) today and set a price target of EUR93.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.20.

Perry has an average return of 40.4% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Perry is ranked #3334 out of 6949 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wacker Chemie AG with a $98.55 average price target, implying a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Warburg Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR89.00 price target.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.