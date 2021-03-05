VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

In a report issued on March 1, Patrick Dolezal from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 44.4% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and CymaBay Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, implying a 141.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

VYNE Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $342.9M and has a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VYNE in relation to earlier this year.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company which is focused on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus, or itch, associated with dermatologic conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and prurigo nodularis. The company was founded in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.