Vuzix (VUZI) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde maintained a Hold rating on Vuzix (VUZI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 102.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vuzix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Vuzix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.23 million and GAAP net loss of $3.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.95 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.58 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vuzix Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, sale, and supply of augmented reality wearable display devices. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. The firm’s solutions include VUZIX basic apps, VIP program, remote support., Tele-medicine and warehouse logistics. The company was founded by Paul J. Travers in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, NY.

Read More on VUZI: