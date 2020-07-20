Vulcan Materials (VMC) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on Vulcan Materials (VMC) on July 15 and set a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $124.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 52.6% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vulcan Materials is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $129.09, which is a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $152.49 and a one-year low of $65.56. Currently, Vulcan Materials has an average volume of 1.32M.

Vulcan Materials Co. engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee and Western markets. The Asphalt segment produces and sells asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete in California, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment produces calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries with calcium carbonate material mined at the Brooksville quarry. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.