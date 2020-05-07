Vulcan Materials (VMC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and J.P. Morgan gave Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on Vulcan Materials yesterday and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $103.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 46.9% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vulcan Materials is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $127.92, which is a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Based on Vulcan Materials’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion and net profit of $141 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.09 billion and had a net profit of $124 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VMC in relation to earlier this year.

Vulcan Materials Co. engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee and Western markets. The Asphalt segment produces and sells asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete in California, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment produces calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries with calcium carbonate material mined at the Brooksville quarry. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.