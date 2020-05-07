Vulcan Materials (VMC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Nomura gave Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Adam Seiden maintained a Buy rating on Vulcan Materials yesterday and set a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $100.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Seiden is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.7% and a 35.4% success rate. Seiden covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vulcan Materials is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $127.92, implying a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $152.50 and a one-year low of $65.56. Currently, Vulcan Materials has an average volume of 1.65M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VMC in relation to earlier this year.

Vulcan Materials Co. engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee and Western markets. The Asphalt segment produces and sells asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete in California, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment produces calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries with calcium carbonate material mined at the Brooksville quarry. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.