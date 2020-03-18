Vulcan Materials (VMC) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vulcan Materials (VMC), with a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.99, close to its 52-week low of $92.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vulcan Materials with a $145.86 average price target, which is a 49.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $150.00 price target.

Based on Vulcan Materials’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $141 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $124 million.

Vulcan Materials Co. engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium.