Vulcan Materials (VMC) Gets a Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs

In a report released today, Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Vulcan Materials (VMC), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Revich is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 53.7% success rate. Revich covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Generac Holdings, Gates Industrial, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vulcan Materials with a $143.57 average price target, an 86.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

Based on Vulcan Materials’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $141 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $124 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VMC in relation to earlier this year.

Vulcan Materials Co. engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium.