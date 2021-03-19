vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.81.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for vTv Therapeutics with a $6.75 average price target, a 136.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.75 and a one-year low of $1.44. Currently, vTv Therapeutics has an average volume of 3.47M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VTVT in relation to earlier this year.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer. It offers Azeliragon, TTP399, TTP273, HPP593, HPP737, and Nrf2/Bach1 program. The company was founded on April 2, 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, NC.