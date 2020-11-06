vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.70, close to its 52-week low of $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.3% and a 29.5% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

vTv Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Based on vTv Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.83 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.88 million.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer. It offers Azeliragon, TTP399, TTP273, HPP593, HPP737, and Nrf2/Bach1 program. The company was founded on April 2, 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, NC.