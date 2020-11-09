vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.67, close to its 52-week low of $1.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 35.2% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on vTv Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00, which is a 314.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.23 and a one-year low of $1.42. Currently, vTv Therapeutics has an average volume of 493.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer. It offers Azeliragon, TTP399, TTP273, HPP593, HPP737, and Nrf2/Bach1 program. The company was founded on April 2, 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, NC.