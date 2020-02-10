vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 32.1% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Citius Pharmaceuticals, and Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on vTv Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.23 and a one-year low of $1.23. Currently, vTv Therapeutics has an average volume of 287.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VTVT in relation to earlier this year.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.