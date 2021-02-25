vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.8% and a 42.5% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viridian Therapeutics, Tenax Therapeutics, and Cassava Sciences.

vTv Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.75, a 180.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $7.50 price target.

Based on vTv Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7,000 and GAAP net loss of $1.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $3.61 million.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer. It offers Azeliragon, TTP399, TTP273, HPP593, HPP737, and Nrf2/Bach1 program. The company was founded on April 2, 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, NC.