VSE (VSEC) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on VSE (VSEC), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.25, close to its 52-week high of $44.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 73.7% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, CPI Aerostructures, and Spirit AeroSystems.

VSE has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.50, implying a 26.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on VSE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $150 million and net profit of $6.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $195 million and had a net profit of $10 million.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment supplies vehicle parts. The Aviation Group segment offers MRO services, parts supply and distribution and supply chain solutions for general aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. The Federal Services Group segment includes engineering, industrial, logistics, foreign military sales, legacy equipment sustainment services, information technology and technical and consulting services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.