Voyageur Minerals (VYYRF) Gets a Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a Buy rating on Voyageur Minerals (VYYRF) on January 6 and set a price target of C$0.39. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.04, close to its 52-week low of $0.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is ranked #5651 out of 5783 analysts.

Voyageur Minerals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.30.

Based on Voyageur Minerals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending August 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $161.3K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $254.9K.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It focuses on VM Frances Creek NI-43-101 July 2018, VM Lithium 2017, Frances Creek, Jubilee Mountain, Pedley Mountain and Jubilee Zinc base metal discovery. The company was founded on July 23, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.