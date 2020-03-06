Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Hold rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.65, close to its 52-week low of $10.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 52.4% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Catalyst Biosciences.

Voyager Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50, a 75.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Voyager Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.53 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01.