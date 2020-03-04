Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung maintained a Hold rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.58, close to its 52-week low of $10.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 52.5% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Prevail Therapeutics, and Acceleron Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Voyager Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.33.

Based on Voyager Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.53 million.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01.