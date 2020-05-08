Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Receives a Hold from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital analyst Gbola Amusa reiterated a Hold rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) on May 6 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Solid Biosciences.

Voyager Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.14.

Based on Voyager Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.67 million and GAAP net loss of $12.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.53 million.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.