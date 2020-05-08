Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Debjit Chattopadhyay from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 44.3% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Voyager Therapeutics with a $20.14 average price target, representing a 74.7% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Voyager Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.67 million and GAAP net loss of $12.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.53 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.