Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) on August 21 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 46.1% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Voyager Therapeutics with a $19.14 average price target, representing a 66.1% upside. In a report issued on August 10, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Voyager Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.07 million and GAAP net loss of $24.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.09 million and had a net profit of $11.15 million.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

