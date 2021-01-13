Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on December 22, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 53.6% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Voyager Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.67.

Voyager Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $325.6M and has a P/E ratio of 8.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.90.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.