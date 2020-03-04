Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Canaccord Genuity gave Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.11, close to its 52-week low of $10.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 41.6% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Voyager Therapeutics with a $20.50 average price target, implying a 66.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Voyager Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.53 million.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01.