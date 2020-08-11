Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and H.C. Wainwright gave Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.4% and a 41.3% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Voyager Therapeutics with a $18.67 average price target, implying a 59.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Voyager Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.07 million and GAAP net loss of $24.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.17 million.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.