Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.23, close to its 52-week low of $6.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 65.0% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Allogene Therapeutics, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Voyager Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.64, a 31.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.62 and a one-year low of $6.16. Currently, Voyager Therapeutics has an average volume of 481.5K.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.