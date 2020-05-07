Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Catie Powers- May 6, 2020, 11:57 PM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.0% and a 35.3% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Voyager Therapeutics with a $20.14 average price target, which is a 75.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Voyager Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.67 million and GAAP net loss of $12.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.53 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts