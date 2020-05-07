Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.36.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Voyager Therapeutics with a $20.14 average price target, which is a 75.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on Voyager Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $32.67 million and GAAP net loss of $12.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.53 million.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which develops treatments for patients suffering from central nervous system. Its pipeline of gene theraphy programs include VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guangping Gao, Mark A. Kay, Krystof Bankiewicz and Phillip Zamore in June 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.