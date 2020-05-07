Voya Financial (VOYA) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

Brian Anderson- May 7, 2020, 11:07 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Voya Financial (VOYA), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 55.5% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Voya Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.78, implying a 47.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Voya Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $696 million and GAAP net loss of $771 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $831 million and had a net profit of $121 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Voya Financial, Inc. is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services. The Investment Management segment includes domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investment products and solutions. The Employee Benefits segment is comprised of stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products to mid-sized and large businesses. The Individual Life segment provides universal and variable life insurance products. The company was founded on April 7, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts