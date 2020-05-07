Voya Financial (VOYA) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Voya Financial (VOYA), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 55.5% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Voya Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.78, implying a 47.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Based on Voya Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $696 million and GAAP net loss of $771 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $831 million and had a net profit of $121 million.

Voya Financial, Inc. is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services. The Investment Management segment includes domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investment products and solutions. The Employee Benefits segment is comprised of stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products to mid-sized and large businesses. The Individual Life segment provides universal and variable life insurance products. The company was founded on April 7, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.