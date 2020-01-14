Vornado Realty (VNO) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Ross L Smotrich maintained a Hold rating on Vornado Realty (VNO) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Smotrich is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 65.1% success rate. Smotrich covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Mid-America Apartment, and Four Corners Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vornado Realty with a $72.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $70.54 and a one-year low of $58.60. Currently, Vornado Realty has an average volume of 1M.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco.