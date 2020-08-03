Vornado Realty (VNO) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Vornado Realty (VNO) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.02, close to its 52-week low of $27.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 51.0% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and Franklin Street Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vornado Realty is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $43.71.

Based on Vornado Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $445 million and net profit of $17.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $535 million and had a net profit of $194 million.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets. Its other real estate and related investments include marketable securities and mezzanine loans or real estate. The company was founded by Steve Roth in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, NY.