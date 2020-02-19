Vornado Realty (VNO) Gets a Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

In a report released today, Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Vornado Realty (VNO), with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 65.3% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, MGM Growth Properties, and Eastgroup Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vornado Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.25, implying a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Vornado Realty’s market cap is currently $12.94B and has a P/E ratio of 4.31. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.09.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco.