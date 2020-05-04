Vornado Realty (VNO) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vornado Realty (VNO), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, National Health Investors, and Investors Real Estate ate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Vornado Realty with a $47.00 average price target.

Vornado Realty’s market cap is currently $8.03B and has a P/E ratio of 2.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.38.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets. Its other real estate and related investments include marketable securities and mezzanine loans or real estate. The company was founded by Steve Roth in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, NY.