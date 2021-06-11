Vor Biopharma (VOR) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

In a report released yesterday, Justin Walsh from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Vor Biopharma (VOR), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.27, close to its 52-week low of $18.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 30.8% success rate. Walsh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkpoint Therapeutics, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and F-star Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vor Biopharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.50.

The company has a one-year high of $63.62 and a one-year low of $18.11. Currently, Vor Biopharma has an average volume of 176.7K.

Vor Biopharma Inc is a clinical stage cell therapy company. It combines a novel patient engineering approach with targeted therapies to provide a solution for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.