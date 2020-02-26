Vonage Holdings (VG) Receives a Buy from Stephens

Stephens analyst Ryan MacWilliams maintained a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings (VG) yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.67.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 71.0% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Everbridge.

Vonage Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.69, which is a 39.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.75 and a one-year low of $7.01. Currently, Vonage Holdings has an average volume of 2.96M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Read More on VG: